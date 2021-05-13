Common recruits Damian Marley for ‘What Do You Say’ remix

Rapper Common has called on Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley to lend his expertise on the remix of his latest effort ‘What Do You Say’.

The original track was released in late 2020 as part of his last EP, A Beautiful Revolution Part 1, and had featured the talents of R&B songbird PJ, who is also featured on the remix.

The ‘Testify’ rapper wrote on Instagram that he was a fan of reggae music. “It’s an honour to work with Damian Marley. This remix took me to another place that I had never been musically. I’ve always been a fan of reggae music and dance hall and to work with one of the greats has been inspiring. This remix makes me want to move even more” he wrote on his IG.

For his part, Marley noted that it was good to work with the rapper. “We know we’re in good company working with Common. Throughout the years his music has always been uplifting and he always has positive things to say and that is a big part that we do in our music and our faith” he remarked.

Also of note is that Common recruited another Jamaican on the project in the form of visual artist Bonito Thompson. Thompson was responsible for the visuals in the current video for the track now on YouTube.