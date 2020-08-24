Concerns for baby Olympia as dad, Usain Bolt, awaits coronavirus test results

Sprint legend Usain Bolt says heâ€™s still awaiting his coronavirus tests results following reports that he has contracted the virus.

But concerns over the eight-time Olympianâ€™s health have taken a backseat to fears that his three-month-old daughter, Olympia, may have been exposed to the virus.

Hope Olympia ok Ÿ™Ÿ™â€” DJ Poole (@djpooleja) August 24, 2020

Concerns over Baby Boltâ€™s health are fuelled by outrage at Bolt who had a surprise birthday party on Friday (August 21), even though the country had recorded a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Calling the birthday party an irresponsible act, one Twitter user said she expected better from the first-time father.

â€œWould a think with a 3 months old daughter u would be more responsible and be vigilant with everything u do and everyone that comes around u,â€ she wrote.

Another user described Bolt as selfish for having a birthday party in the midst of a pandemic.

â€œShould be charged for child endangerment too. Him and his party friends with kids. This is irresponsible behavior. People are unable to keep funerals to send off their loved ones a damn birthday could a stay.â€

Others, however, offered prayers for Bolt and his family.

â€œI hope is immediate family remains safe and covid freeâ€¦I am praying especially for his daughter.â€