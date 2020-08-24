Concerns for baby Olympia as dad, Usain Bolt, awaits coronavirus test results

Concerns for baby Olympia as dad, Usain Bolt, awaits coronavirus test resultsMonday, August 24, 2020
|
Sprint legend Usain Bolt says heâ€™s still awaiting his coronavirus tests results following reports that he has contracted the virus.
But concerns over the eight-time Olympianâ€™s health have taken a backseat to fears that his three-month-old daughter, Olympia, may have been exposed to the virus.
Concerns over Baby Boltâ€™s health are fuelled by outrage at Bolt who had a surprise birthday party on Friday (August 21), even though the country had recorded a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
See related story: Bolt criticized over birthday party
Calling the birthday party an irresponsible act, one Twitter user said she expected better from the first-time father.
â€œWould a think with a 3 months old daughter u would be more responsible and be vigilant with everything u do and everyone that comes around u,â€ she wrote.
Another user described Bolt as selfish for having a birthday party in the midst of a pandemic.
â€œShould be charged for child endangerment too. Him and his party friends with kids. This is irresponsible behavior. People are unable to keep funerals to send off their loved ones a damn birthday could a stay.â€
Others, however, offered prayers for Bolt and his family.
â€œI hope is immediate family remains safe and covid freeâ€¦I am praying especially for his daughter.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy