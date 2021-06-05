Congratulatory messages pour in for Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce following historic run

Fellow Jamaican sprinting star, Usain Bolt, is among those that have lauded Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on her historic achievement of becoming the second fastest woman in history.

Fraser-Pryce ran a Jamaican national record and world leading time of 10.63 seconds over the 100 metre at the Olympic Destiny Meet that was held in Kingston on Saturday.

Following the feat, Bolt took to Twitter to congratulate her. “Congrats representing from day one” he wrote to Fraser Pryce’s own tweet where she wrote “when the hard work finally pays off!! So much accomplished, yet so much more to go”.

There were other congratulatory messages pouring in as people near and far celebrated in her achievement.

Jamaica’s Minister of Sport Olivia Grange wrote on Twitter, “what a blistering run from Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce 10.63 seconds at the JOA/ JAAA Olympic Destiny Series! A new national and world leading time. Go for the 100m sprint record Shelly!” she urged.

Meanwhile, former world 200 metre record holder, American Michael Johnson, also commented on the achievement. “Wow! Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m since Flo-Jo. Tokyo women’s 100m may be the best event of the Games!!!,” he quipped.

Former sprinting star Trinidadian Ato Boldon, who also coaches Jamaican rising star Brianna Williams, is also looking towards the Olympics. “Behold this 10.63 (1.6) PR BOMB from World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She’s now second fastest of all time behind only Flo-Jo. Let the games begin!” he wrote.

Fraser-Pryce has had a much storied career winning World and Olympic gold over the distance. She now ranks as the fastest woman alive after her time surpassed that of American Carmelita Jeter who had run 10.64 seconds.

Jeter, for her part, also lauded the Jamaican writing, ” I just woke to some amazing news. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has done it again. I give credit when it’s due. You have come back from having a child and showed the world how talented and driven you are. You are officially the Fastest Woman Alive. Keep motivating these young queens”.