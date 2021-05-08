Conkarah celebrate 2 billion streams of ‘Banana’Saturday, May 08, 2021
Reggae artiste Conkarah is in a celebratory mood after revealing that his track Banana, which features Jamaican dancehall superstar Shaggy, has amassed over 2 billion streams.
He took to Instagram to upload a snippet of himself using champagne to toast the occasion, while also tagging and thanking “Everyone whohelped make this record a global smash.”
The Kingston-born artist released the track, which samples the popular Day Oh Jamaican folk song by music legend Harry Belafonte – over ayear ago.
While Shaggy’s international acclaim may have fueled the track towards this incredible feat, it seems the track went viral because of a danceassociated with it.
After South Korean boy band Treasure showcased themselves dancing tothe track, it also raised the profile of the song to mainstreamaudiences.
A look on Tiktok shows persons demonstrating their dancing prowessmaking it one of the most popular dance trends on the social mediaplatform in recent times.
