“Continue as you were”: Lila Ike respond to critics over ‘collab’ comment

Fast-rising reggae artiste Lila Ike is not about to do a collab with just about anyone, and she made that clear in an interview with Anthony Miller on the Entertainment Report recently.

â€œTon and tons a people a reach out fi collab, some a dem a really feel like yuh just nuh deh deh suh yet fi deh pan a song with Lila Ike to be honest.

I feel like most of the people reaching out to me right now would be like upcoming artistes that are seeking a way to get their self known, or get into the business and I am not really in support of that, if you want something yuh really and truly haffi work for it,â€ she said while discussing her debut EP, The EXperience.

Itâ€™s a comment that has not gone down well with many on social media, who are accusing the I Spy artiste of being a little too hype too soon.

Lila Ikeâ€™s message has two parts:â€” WILD CHILD (@tennz_antonia) 1. â€œI donâ€™t feel theses artiste are on the level to be on a song with Lika Ikeâ€. Which I know can be true. Fine. 2. â€œDem need to work hard for their ownâ€ how she know dem nah work? Nuh protoje buss yuh?? Ÿ¤”July 3, 2020

I will say this, if the excerpt (outside of the FULL Context) shown of Lila Ike was said by a Male artist .â€” Andre Millwood Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² : Designer (@AndreMillwood) People would still bash said artist for not being supportive of other artists and being HYPEâ€¦July 3, 2020

Yea the way Lila said it and her tone is kinda nasty. She said not on that level to work with an artist like Lila Ike- if she phrased it better there wouldn't be as much people upsetâ€” ochi aoki (@chickgrayson) July 3, 2020

But Lila Ike was quick to come to her own defence, releasing the rest of the interview, and pointing out that for her, itâ€™s all about the work artisteâ€™s work ethic.

â€œI clearly say â€˜once it is that youâ€™re great at what you do and have work ethicâ€™ so continue as you were,â€ she wrote.

â€œIf I was to do a collab right now, it would have to change my life,â€ she went to say.

Posting about this and commenting so people can uderstand how quick we are to â€” The Experience out now Ÿ¥° (@LilaIkeJa) https://t.co/C2RT4sWg0t is the rest of the interview where I clearly say â€˜once it is that youâ€™re great at what you do and have work ethicâ€™ so continue as you were thatâ€™s why me say me like me Solitude. pic.twitter.com/FJcdfxZUbZJuly 3, 2020

Lila Ike was not alone in her defence either, many others did not find anything wrong with the comments made by the Forget Me artiste.

I thought â€œLila beg you this, Lila beg you thatâ€¦â€ was pretty clear that sheâ€™s over itâ€” Dearg Due (@arleshia_lee) July 3, 2020

Unu can try twist Lila words however unu wah but deep down unu know seh a quality control sheâ€™s referring to.â€” Pedro Don (@iRealPedro) July 3, 2020