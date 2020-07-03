“Continue as you were”: Lila Ike respond to critics over ‘collab’ comment

“Continue as you were”: Lila Ike respond to critics over ‘collab’ commentFriday, July 03, 2020
Fast-rising reggae artiste Lila Ike is not about to do a collab with just about anyone, and she made that clear in an interview with Anthony Miller on the Entertainment Report recently.
â€œTon and tons a people a reach out fi collab, some a dem a really feel like yuh just nuh deh deh suh yet fi deh pan a song with Lila Ike to be honest.
I feel like most of the people reaching out to me right now would be like upcoming artistes that are seeking a way to get their self known, or get into the business and I am not really in support of that, if you want something yuh really and truly haffi work for it,â€ she said while discussing her debut EP, The EXperience.
Itâ€™s a comment that has not gone down well with many on social media, who are accusing the I Spy artiste of being a little too hype too soon.
But Lila Ike was quick to come to her own defence, releasing the rest of the interview, and pointing out that for her, itâ€™s all about the work artisteâ€™s work ethic.
â€œI clearly say â€˜once it is that youâ€™re great at what you do and have work ethicâ€™ so continue as you were,â€ she wrote.
â€œIf I was to do a collab right now, it would have to change my life,â€ she went to say.
Lila Ike was not alone in her defence either, many others did not find anything wrong with the comments made by the Forget Me artiste.
