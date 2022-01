“Continue as you were”: Lila Ike respond to critics over ‘collab’ comment

Fast-rising reggae artiste Lila Ike is not about to do a collab with just about anyone, and she made that clear in an interview with Anthony Miller on the Entertainment Report recently.

“Ton and tons a people a reach out fi collab, some a dem a really feel like yuh just nuh deh deh suh yet fi deh pan a song with Lila Ike to be honest.

I feel like most of the people reaching out to me right now would be like upcoming artistes that are seeking a way to get their self known, or get into the business and I am not really in support of that, if you want something yuh really and truly haffi work for it,†she said while discussing her debut EP, The EXperience.

It’s a comment that has not gone down well with many on social media, who are accusing the I Spy artiste of being a little too hype too soon.

Lila Ike’s message has two parts:— WILD CHILD (@tennz_antonia) 1. “I don’t feel theses artiste are on the level to be on a song with Lika Ikeâ€. Which I know can be true. Fine. 2. “Dem need to work hard for their own†how she know dem nah work? Nuh protoje buss yuh?? Ÿ¤”July 3, 2020

I will say this, if the excerpt (outside of the FULL Context) shown of Lila Ike was said by a Male artist .— Andre Millwood Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² : Designer (@AndreMillwood) People would still bash said artist for not being supportive of other artists and being HYPE…July 3, 2020

Yea the way Lila said it and her tone is kinda nasty. She said not on that level to work with an artist like Lila Ike- if she phrased it better there wouldn't be as much people upset— ochi aoki (@chickgrayson) July 3, 2020

But Lila Ike was quick to come to her own defence, releasing the rest of the interview, and pointing out that for her, it’s all about the work artiste’s work ethic.

“I clearly say ‘once it is that you’re great at what you do and have work ethic’ so continue as you were,†she wrote.

“If I was to do a collab right now, it would have to change my life,†she went to say.

Posting about this and commenting so people can uderstand how quick we are to — The Experience out now Ÿ¥° (@LilaIkeJa) https://t.co/C2RT4sWg0t is the rest of the interview where I clearly say ‘once it is that you’re great at what you do and have work ethic’ so continue as you were that’s why me say me like me Solitude. pic.twitter.com/FJcdfxZUbZJuly 3, 2020

Lila Ike was not alone in her defence either, many others did not find anything wrong with the comments made by the Forget Me artiste.

I thought “Lila beg you this, Lila beg you that…†was pretty clear that she’s over it— Dearg Due (@arleshia_lee) July 3, 2020

Unu can try twist Lila words however unu wah but deep down unu know seh a quality control she’s referring to.— Pedro Don (@iRealPedro) July 3, 2020