Controversy surrounds Buju Banton’s Festival Song Competition victory

Buju Banton was

crowned the winner of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition last evening but

his victory is not without controversy.

The competition has attracted some of the best amateur talent in the country since its start in 1966 but this year saw some more seasoned entrants in the country.

With the competition being left wholly to a public vote once the top ten was determined, many argued that it left the lesser known entrants at a distinct disadvantage.

One entrant, in a letter to a local newspaper, said there were four auditions which saw none of the more popular acts performing. â€œThey have all eliminated those Jamaicans who have entered and spent their precious time and monies preparing their songs. These thousands of Jamaicans must get a voice. By any stretch of the imagination this is wrong, very wrong,â€ Patrice Taylor said.

Taylor further said she spent J$100,000 to produce her song, adding that itâ€™s a sacrifice that many other entrants would have made. â€œAll these atrocities were done for some fairly affluent practitioners at the expense of those who could barely find the requisite monies to get their packages together. Subsequently, the rich will get richer and the poor get poorer!â€

In addition to Banton, the top 10 included veteran acts Freddie McGregor, Toots and the Maytals, LUST, Rising Stars winner Shuga, and television personality and host Sakina Deer.

However, the Festival Song Committee last month said it is not an â€œamateur competitionâ€.

The committeeâ€™s chairperson, Orville Hill, last month told JIS News that, â€œIt is not an amateur competition. It is a competition that attracts entrants from across the spectrum, young upcoming talents as well as established artistes in the industry.â€

Donovan Germain, a long-time producer for Buju agreed with Hill in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, saying, â€œThe festival song contest is not an amateur contest. It is open to everybody. This years influx of known acts came out of a consultation with Minister [Olivia] â€˜Babsyâ€™ Grange. She invited all the stakeholders to a meeting some time ago as she wanted to see how we could make this thing better.â€

Germain added, â€œBy not doing all we can to elevate the contest we are watering down ourselves. Buju is not doing this for the money, he is just doing his part to raise the bar. He has already declared, should he win, his prize package will go toward a boysâ€™ home.â€

But, that perspective was not enough to convince some who thought the raised profile of some entrants was a shortcoming to others having a fair shot at the J$3 million prize.

Below are some responses to Bujuâ€™s win:

Imagine entering a music competition as a new artiste and your opponent is Buju Banton lmfaoooâ€” Cevan Ÿ“¸ (@cevancoore) July 27, 2020

Is curry favor why Buju got it! No wonder him donate all of it! Nazelman is the people's choice!â€” Marlon Black (@MarlonBlack18) July 27, 2020

Iâ€™m late to this but why Buju Banton enter a songwriting competition like Jamaica Festival Song? Iâ€™d think Buju would be a judge not a contestant â€” branosuke Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² â¶“…“ (@ichidon_) So him winning doesnâ€™t even surprise me cause heâ€™s an internationally acclaimed reggae artist Who coulda beat him? Shit unfair lolJuly 27, 2020

How long ago did I declare Buju would win! Love him but this is the worst song he has ever done!â€” Empress Yolie Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@jahmekyagyal) July 27, 2020

Everyone who knows me knows Buju can do no wrong for me. My fav artiste that. But come on people. Buju song was not better than Nazzle Man's. Nazzle Man song is a song future generations could sing like Cherry Oh Baby etc. Y'all got this wrongâ€” Mamba Mentality (@IamDAnderson1) July 27, 2020

Was voting out raas for Buju this morning for festival song, only to now realise is wrong number Ÿ¤£. Is not even any of the festival numbers; just a random number. Person weh get di text dem must tink me a eediat â€” Monica Lewinsky Stan Account (@Ajani_Mada) pic.twitter.com/SVINKFJrKhJuly 26, 2020

Buju fi leave d festival ting to sum little man..mek dem win the little $$â€” El Hombre (@ElHombr65473646) July 27, 2020