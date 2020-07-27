Controversy surrounds Buju Banton’s Festival Song Competition victory

Controversy surrounds Buju Banton’s Festival Song Competition victoryMonday, July 27, 2020
|
Buju Banton was
crowned the winner of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition last evening but
his victory is not without controversy.
The competition has attracted some of the best amateur talent in the country since its start in 1966 but this year saw some more seasoned entrants in the country.
With the competition being left wholly to a public vote once the top ten was determined, many argued that it left the lesser known entrants at a distinct disadvantage.
One entrant, in a letter to a local newspaper, said there were four auditions which saw none of the more popular acts performing. â€œThey have all eliminated those Jamaicans who have entered and spent their precious time and monies preparing their songs. These thousands of Jamaicans must get a voice. By any stretch of the imagination this is wrong, very wrong,â€ Patrice Taylor said.
Taylor further said she spent J$100,000 to produce her song, adding that itâ€™s a sacrifice that many other entrants would have made. â€œAll these atrocities were done for some fairly affluent practitioners at the expense of those who could barely find the requisite monies to get their packages together. Subsequently, the rich will get richer and the poor get poorer!â€
In addition to Banton, the top 10 included veteran acts Freddie McGregor, Toots and the Maytals, LUST, Rising Stars winner Shuga, and television personality and host Sakina Deer.
However, the Festival Song Committee last month said it is not an â€œamateur competitionâ€.
The committeeâ€™s chairperson, Orville Hill, last month told JIS News that, â€œIt is not an amateur competition. It is a competition that attracts entrants from across the spectrum, young upcoming talents as well as established artistes in the industry.â€
Donovan Germain, a long-time producer for Buju agreed with Hill in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, saying, â€œThe festival song contest is not an amateur contest. It is open to everybody. This years influx of known acts came out of a consultation with Minister [Olivia] â€˜Babsyâ€™ Grange. She invited all the stakeholders to a meeting some time ago as she wanted to see how we could make this thing better.â€
Germain added, â€œBy not doing all we can to elevate the contest we are watering down ourselves. Buju is not doing this for the money, he is just doing his part to raise the bar. He has already declared, should he win, his prize package will go toward a boysâ€™ home.â€
- Related story: Buju Banton wins Jamaica Festival Song Competition
But, that perspective was not enough to convince some who thought the raised profile of some entrants was a shortcoming to others having a fair shot at the J$3 million prize.
Below are some responses to Bujuâ€™s win:
