â€˜Cool As The Breezeâ€™ trends as fans hype Chronixxâ€™s latest hit

â€˜Cool As The Breezeâ€™ trends as fans hype Chronixxâ€™s latest hitThursday, July 23, 2020
|
Itâ€™s been a day since Chronixx released his BUZZ-worthy track, Cool As The Breeze, and fans cannot get enough of the song which many think will dominate the remaining summer weeks.
With just under 200,000 views since release, the Meji Alabi-directed video showcases the vibrancy of Jamaica while reinforcing the artisteâ€™s position as a leader for the newest group of nascent reggae stars.
The song, which will usher in his next era of music from his upcoming Dela Splash album, is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews by media and fans alike.
The effort is the result of hard work and a dedication to craft that has gotten him to the pinnacle of reggae. â€œMaking sure we have the right music, culture, and energy to keep our mind uplifted throughout the struggle and building a better life for ourselves,â€ he said in a statement.
No release date has yet been given for Dela Splash which is expected this year.
Below are some of our favourite responses to the newest addition to our summer bops playlist!
