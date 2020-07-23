â€˜Cool As The Breezeâ€™ trends as fans hype Chronixxâ€™s latest hit

Itâ€™s been a day since Chronixx released his BUZZ-worthy track, Cool As The Breeze, and fans cannot get enough of the song which many think will dominate the remaining summer weeks.

With just under 200,000 views since release, the Meji Alabi-directed video showcases the vibrancy of Jamaica while reinforcing the artisteâ€™s position as a leader for the newest group of nascent reggae stars.

The song, which will usher in his next era of music from his upcoming Dela Splash album, is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews by media and fans alike.

The effort is the result of hard work and a dedication to craft that has gotten him to the pinnacle of reggae. â€œMaking sure we have the right music, culture, and energy to keep our mind uplifted throughout the struggle and building a better life for ourselves,â€ he said in a statement.

No release date has yet been given for Dela Splash which is expected this year.

Below are some of our favourite responses to the newest addition to our summer bops playlist!

Lockdown and Cool as the breeze on repeat lone vibesâ€” Hustler BabyŸ’° (@saidz123) July 23, 2020

The video for Cool As The Breeze is so much vibes. I love this.â€” Ashliegh. (@AshieAmbitious) July 23, 2020

I think Chronixx's new one is genuinely one of the tunes of the year, it's a genius piece of futuristic dancehallâ€” BREKKY IN THE CAVE // MON-FRI / 10:00-11:30 (@CUBKXVU) https://t.co/viS62PYnqoJuly 23, 2020

Cool as the breeze by chron dada â€” Gillyshots98 (@Gillyshots98) @ChronixxMusic https://t.co/COJw1LSh5sJuly 23, 2020

Itâ€™s safe to say that from a sonic standpoint, Chronixx is ushering a new era of Reggae-Dancehall with â€œDela Moveâ€ and â€œCool As The Breeze.â€ Love it.â€” Dominic BellŸ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@DBell_hitlist) July 23, 2020

After: Koffee LockdownŸ¶â€” Demitheorem (@Demitheorem1) Then: Chronixx drop "Cool As The Breeze/Friday"Ÿ¶Bruh mi love Millennial Reggae!!!Ÿ¶Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²July 23, 2020

Koffee â€“ Lockdown â€” “£“±“® “¥“®“±“®“¶“®“·“½ “‘“»“²“´“®“» (@Saint_nunes) Chronixx â€“ Cool As The Breeze Protoje â€“ Same So pic.twitter.com/gttikitEgYJuly 22, 2020

The visuals for Cool as the Breeze by Chronixx give me such a warm, feel good feeling inside.â€” _bri.bze Ÿ‡§Ÿ‡¿ (@_bribze) SUCH A VIBE!Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥July 22, 2020

Cool as the Breeze by Chronixxâ€” RUSHCAM (@RushCam) that's the tweet.July 22, 2020

Cool As The Breeze x Chronixx is an INSTANT favourite Ÿ‘ŒŸ¾â€” ”Ÿ””¡ ”¤”¶””© (@heyabbihey) July 22, 2020