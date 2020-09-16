â€˜Corona mash up mi lifeâ€™: Popcaan, Quada among dancehall acts longing for the stage

The coronavirus has devastated industries worldwide, perhaps none more so than entertainment.

As many sectors continue to recover from the virus impact, entertainment largely remains at a standstill in most countries. Live shows, touring, concerts, theatres and more continue to be paused as social distancing measures remain in place to stem the COVID-19 spread.

One artiste who is surely feeling the effect is Popcaan, who yesterday posted a picture of himself performing in front a large crowd with the caption, â€œjah know me miss stage show yo f**kâ€, adding several sad emojis for good measure. The Party Shot artiste continued, â€œppl how much more longer unu think before we can do this again?â€

View this post on Instagram jah know me miss stage show yo fuckâ˜¹ï¸â˜¹ï¸â˜¹ï¸Ÿ˜” ppl how much more longer unu think before we can do this again?A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Sep 14, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

Popcaanâ€™s OVO label head, Drake, replied, â€œNext unruly fest will be a mawdddazâ€ to which Popcaan replied, â€œno joke braâ€.

Dancehall act Quada added his sentiments with, â€œCorona mash up mi life. Anytime the place free up a trouble any stage show unruly touchâ€

Reggae artiste Jesse Royal dropped three emojis that showed he was also disheartened by the downturn in entertainment.

Dancer Desha Ravers added, â€œA swear I miss it tooâ€.

Numerous fans shared their sympathies with the artiste and his contemporaries who have seen much of their livelihood put on pause since mid-March.

However, in a moment of clarity, one commenter shared, â€œThe longer wi tek fi hear fi wear yuh mask, social distance and wash u hand. Wi will be locked inside for a LOONG time. Just have to do this until the virus â€˜calm downâ€™. It ruff. But we are the solution to this problem.â€

We couldnâ€™t agree more!