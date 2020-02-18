Coronavirus affects iPhone supply

Coronavirus affects iPhone supplyTuesday, February 18, 2020
Apple is warning that iPhone 12 might be in short supply because of the disruption in production and sales in China caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
However, the tech giant did point out that this would be temporary.
Apple is also the first major US company to say the epidemic will hit its finances.
Apple, which had forecast record revenues of up to $67bn in the current quarter, did not reveal the likely hit.
But with most stores in China either closed or operating at reduced hours, sales of Apple products would be lower, the company said
In a statement Apple said that “while our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province – and while all of these facilities have reopened – they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated.
“All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed,” it added. “Additionally, stores that are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic. We are gradually reopening our retail stores and will continue to do so as steadily and safely as we can.”
