‘Corruption!’ Mavado speaks on son’s murder conviction

Dancehall artiste Mavado has broken his silence on his teenage son Dante Brooksâ€™s murder conviction.

Eighteen-year-old Brooks and his co-accused, 23-year-old Andre Hines, were found guilty of the murder of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece.

But Mavado is blasting the verdict as â€œcorruptâ€.

â€œCorruption corruption corruption Jah know star! Some ppl are so f**king wicked how could a man change his statement over 4 times, even went on the stand and said that the police alter his statement,â€ he wrote on Instagram.

He further went on to cast doubt on the integrity of Thomasâ€™s fatherâ€™s testimony which served as the prosecutorâ€™s main evidence.

â€œThis man also went on the stand and said that these same police officers who carried out the arrest of my son & my family from my home are working for me and he feared his life,â€ he continued.

â€œThe same man who claim he feared his life, still gave over 14 pages of statements? The inconsistencies inna this man statement only shed light on the corruption.â€

Although the â€˜Gully Gadâ€™ now resides overseas, he apparently his own version of how things went down.

â€œThe police came to my home and took my son from my house in Norbrook, lock up 5 other family members for no reason, which resulted in two of my family members losing their jobs because they were in jail for days without any charges Ÿ¤”,â€ he said.

Mavado ended his long caption declaring his son and the co-accused to be innocent and made a vow to continue to point out the flaws in the case.

â€œBut I promise to fight for the lives of these two innocent youths. Itâ€™s like my son was found guilty before trial, but Iâ€™m going to point out everything and the injustice one day at a time.â€