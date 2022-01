‘Corruption!’ Mavado speaks on son’s murder conviction

Dancehall artiste Mavado has broken his silence on his teenage son Dante Brooks’s murder conviction.

Eighteen-year-old Brooks and his co-accused, 23-year-old Andre Hines, were found guilty of the murder of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece.

But Mavado is blasting the verdict as “corruptâ€.

“Corruption corruption corruption Jah know star! Some ppl are so f**king wicked how could a man change his statement over 4 times, even went on the stand and said that the police alter his statement,†he wrote on Instagram.

He further went on to cast doubt on the integrity of Thomas’s father’s testimony which served as the prosecutor’s main evidence.

“This man also went on the stand and said that these same police officers who carried out the arrest of my son & my family from my home are working for me and he feared his life,†he continued.

“The same man who claim he feared his life, still gave over 14 pages of statements? The inconsistencies inna this man statement only shed light on the corruption.â€

Although the ‘Gully Gad’ now resides overseas, he apparently his own version of how things went down.

“The police came to my home and took my son from my house in Norbrook, lock up 5 other family members for no reason, which resulted in two of my family members losing their jobs because they were in jail for days without any charges Ÿ¤”,†he said.

Mavado ended his long caption declaring his son and the co-accused to be innocent and made a vow to continue to point out the flaws in the case.

“But I promise to fight for the lives of these two innocent youths. It’s like my son was found guilty before trial, but I’m going to point out everything and the injustice one day at a time.â€