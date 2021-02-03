‘Corruption!’ Mavado speaks on son’s murder conviction

‘Corruption!’ Mavado speaks on son’s murder convictionWednesday, February 03, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Mavado has broken his silence on his teenage son Dante Brooksâ€™s murder conviction.
Eighteen-year-old Brooks and his co-accused, 23-year-old Andre Hines, were found guilty of the murder of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece.
But Mavado is blasting the verdict as â€œcorruptâ€.
â€œCorruption corruption corruption Jah know star! Some ppl are so f**king wicked how could a man change his statement over 4 times, even went on the stand and said that the police alter his statement,â€ he wrote on Instagram.
He further went on to cast doubt on the integrity of Thomasâ€™s fatherâ€™s testimony which served as the prosecutorâ€™s main evidence.
â€œThis man also went on the stand and said that these same police officers who carried out the arrest of my son & my family from my home are working for me and he feared his life,â€ he continued.
â€œThe same man who claim he feared his life, still gave over 14 pages of statements? The inconsistencies inna this man statement only shed light on the corruption.â€
Although the â€˜Gully Gadâ€™ now resides overseas, he apparently his own version of how things went down.
â€œThe police came to my home and took my son from my house in Norbrook, lock up 5 other family members for no reason, which resulted in two of my family members losing their jobs because they were in jail for days without any charges Ÿ¤”,â€ he said.
Mavado ended his long caption declaring his son and the co-accused to be innocent and made a vow to continue to point out the flaws in the case.
â€œBut I promise to fight for the lives of these two innocent youths. Itâ€™s like my son was found guilty before trial, but Iâ€™m going to point out everything and the injustice one day at a time.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy