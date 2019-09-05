Cosplay, animation and video games take centre stage at UTech

Anime Nerds of Jamaica (ANJ) held their largest event yet when CAGE was staged at the University of Technology in St Andrew on August 31.

“For us, CAGE (COSPLAY.ANIMATION.GAMING.ESPORTS) was a success. We were way more organised. The plans were executed in a very professional and intricate way. All the planning and sacrifice was worth it,” co-organiser Tianna Powell said.

Dubbed C.A.G.E, the exhibition was a partnership between ANJ and eSports Jamaica to highlight cosplay, animation, and video games.

Dexton Graham of eSports Jamaica was also happy with CAGE.

“We were genuinely surprised and blown away by how well the event went as this was the first time we did an event together. The support from the patrons and the activities done by all our sponsors, partners and vendors, especially our title sponsor Pizza Hut, made it a lot more successful than we anticipated,” Graham said.

Although his focus is eSports, Graham said that he was impressed with the cosplayers.

“The kids’ cosplay competition was definitely the highlight, as it gave them the opportunity to dress up as their favourite characters while having fun. We want to make sure the future generations get involved in the industry as the growth potential is limitless,” he said.

Both organisers said the feedback from vendors and patrons was positive and has prompted the collaboration to continue in 2020.

“There will most definitely be another CAGE. This time look out for more activities that are both engaging to the patrons as well as the competitors. We are still acquiring feedback from fans and vendors so that we can help improve the CAGE experience,” said Powell, while adding that she is gearing up for ANJ’s signature event, ANIME Picnic, in December.

— Written by Nichola Beckford