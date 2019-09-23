Could Chris Brown be shooting his shot with RiRi?

Is Chris Brown shooting his shot with ex-girlfriend Rihanna? Well,

that’s what many social media users thought he did on Thursday when he commented

on a racy picture that Rihanna posted.

The Savage X Fenty owner, who is currently dating billionaire Hassan Jameel, posted a raunchy photo of herself modelling lace undies and bra paired with lace gloves, lying face down on silk sheets with a lamp lying beside her.

Chris Brown commented on the photo using the wide-eyed emoji. Then he followed with a second comment: “I wanna be the lamp.” Still no attention from RiRi, the No Guidance singer ended things with a smirking emoji.

Based on their nasty breakup a decade ago, social media was not pleased.

“Stay away from her,” one social media user said. “Leave her alone. Get a job,” another person said.

Things did not stop there, as many persons created memes about the saga.