Could Chris Brown be shooting his shot with RiRi?Monday, September 23, 2019
|
Is Chris Brown shooting his shot with ex-girlfriend Rihanna? Well,
that’s what many social media users thought he did on Thursday when he commented
on a racy picture that Rihanna posted.
The Savage X Fenty owner, who is currently dating billionaire Hassan Jameel, posted a raunchy photo of herself modelling lace undies and bra paired with lace gloves, lying face down on silk sheets with a lamp lying beside her.
Chris Brown commented on the photo using the wide-eyed emoji. Then he followed with a second comment: “I wanna be the lamp.” Still no attention from RiRi, the No Guidance singer ended things with a smirking emoji.
Based on their nasty breakup a decade ago, social media was not pleased.
“Stay away from her,” one social media user said. “Leave her alone. Get a job,” another person said.
Things did not stop there, as many persons created memes about the saga.
