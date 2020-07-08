Could Janelle Monáe be the next Storm?Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|
Storm is perhaps one of the most iconic comic book
heroes ever!
And Janelle Monáe? Well, she’s the iconic artiste and actress who’s just revealed that she’s thought about playing the role of the weather-manipulating mutant.
Now, before you jump to conclusions and start the petition (please share when you do though), it’s only been a dream of the Tightrope performer.
Monáe revealed in an interview with Empire that she met Ryan Coogler, director and co-writer of Black Panther, when she was recording her Dirty Computer album back in 2018. The meeting happened when friends, and stars of the blockbuster movie, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan stopped by her studio with the famed director.
Coogler asked if she had ever considered joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which she shared that it has been her dream to play Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm.
“I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”
The role of Storm has previously been played by Oscar winner Halle Berry and, most recently, Alexandra Shipp.
However, we think Monáe is more than up to the task after with credits in the critically acclaimed movies Hidden Figures, Harriet and Moonlight, which won the Oscar for Best Picture.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy