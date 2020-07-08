Could Janelle Monáe be the next Storm?

Storm is perhaps one of the most iconic comic book

heroes ever!

And Janelle Monáe? Well, she’s the iconic artiste and actress who’s just revealed that she’s thought about playing the role of the weather-manipulating mutant.

Now, before you jump to conclusions and start the petition (please share when you do though), it’s only been a dream of the Tightrope performer.

Monáe revealed in an interview with Empire that she met Ryan Coogler, director and co-writer of Black Panther, when she was recording her Dirty Computer album back in 2018. The meeting happened when friends, and stars of the blockbuster movie, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan stopped by her studio with the famed director.

Coogler asked if she had ever considered joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which she shared that it has been her dream to play Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm.

“I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

The role of Storm has previously been played by Oscar winner Halle Berry and, most recently, Alexandra Shipp.

However, we think Monáe is more than up to the task after with credits in the critically acclaimed movies Hidden Figures, Harriet and Moonlight, which won the Oscar for Best Picture.