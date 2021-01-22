Could Justin Timberlake beat Usher in ‘Verzuz’? Twitter has the answer

Could Justin Timberlake beat Usher in ‘Verzuz’? Twitter has the answerFriday, January 22, 2021
Last nightâ€™s Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole was memorable for several reasons, but none more so than igniting the conversation around Usher appearing on the song for song musical battle.
Itâ€™s was natural to come up, with two of R&Bâ€™s leading ladies taking the virtual stage to face-off against each other. In fact, itâ€™s happened after pretty much every battle, tbh.
And while Usherâ€™s presence is requested, many have debated who would make a good match-up for the Grammy Award winner.
This is where Justin Timberlake enters, and Chris Brown vacates as this was never truly an idea we would ever entertain, right?
Both artistes have had monstrous success over their careers, including Billboard No. 1 songs and albums, sold-out world tours and longevity at the top of the game that few others can claim.
And this is where Twitter enters the chat.
While the world agrees the clash would be iconic, theyâ€™re not so decided on the possible outcome.
Weâ€™re just here for the laughs BUZZ fam, and you can join us with some selected tweets below: Â
The disrespect!
I meanâ€¦whereâ€™s the lie?
Weâ€™re going rounds in this!
Perhaps our favourite response yet.
Yâ€™all play too darn much!
ON. The. QUEENâ€™S. INTERNET?!
If the â€˜King of Popâ€™ picked a side, what yâ€™all finna do?
And it would be the best battle yet!
Usher was BeyoncÃ© before BeyoncÃ© was BeyoncÃ©.
Just some casual facts to add to the discussion.
And thatâ€™s on WHAT? Period!
Because reading is fundamental, and grammar is everything.
