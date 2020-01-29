Could the â€˜Grammy curseâ€™ be what really killed these high-profile celebs?

If thereâ€™s one thing that lives (and takes

on new life) on the internet, itâ€™s conspiracy theories.

In the wake of the shocking death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, some social media users are standing firm in their assessment that the Grammys is cursed â€“ and one way or another, it claims the lives of some high-profile celebrity.

I promise to God itâ€™s always a MAJOR celebrity death RIGHT before the Grammys. Grammy weekend is like a curse at this point. Like it literally never fails. Every. Single. Year. Wtf?!â€” DCâ€™s #1 Bartender Ÿ¹ (@AyeElleJay) January 26, 2020

Grammy Weekend Is A Curse. We Lose A Legend Every Time.â€” îŒ®DougiieîŒ® (@SoCROWNN) January 26, 2020

Okay, Twitterati, we understand, the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant resonated across race, gender and nations but the claim is a stretch at best.

Kobe Bryant and Paul Walker gotta be the most impactful deaths Iâ€™ve felt in this life manâ€” ‘«’†’•’“’’Š’• ‘´’’’†’’•’” (@DetroitMoments) January 27, 2020

Arguably, the last time a celebrity death devastated so many people was following American actor Paul Walker.

Well BUZZ fam, Iâ€™ve done some digging and while the Grammys have had some dark moments, there are a few instances where the theory *conveniently* pans out.

Iâ€™ve never been so devastated over a celebrity death since Paul Walker. â€” RIP Mamba and Mambacita â¤ï¸ (@KNoona10) I canâ€™t function properly. Hormones not helping too Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ’”Ÿ’”Ÿ’” #RIPMamba #RIPGigiBryant @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/KrcEQVVV6fJanuary 27, 2020

Before Kobe Bryant and Gianna â€˜Gigiâ€™ Bryantâ€™s tragic helicopter crash, queen of pop Whitney Houston died hours before musicâ€™s biggest night on February 11, 2012.

Dastardlier was the decision to go ahead with the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party as scheduled, which incited outrage among some celebrities.

So this is where the Grammy curse came from. â€” proud Cersei apologist (@skinclasshero) https://t.co/x5Dw8JLgBoJanuary 27, 2020

It lacks a kick to be convincing, but the theory may have *some* teeth.

Grammy Weekend Is A Curse. We Lose A Legend Every Time.â€” îŒ®DougiieîŒ® (@SoCROWNN) January 26, 2020

I take it youâ€™re still here, so here are a few more, convenient dark stories from the Grammysâ€¦

On the same night of the Grammy Awards on February 8, 2009, R&B superstar Chris Brown beat Bajan pop princess Rihanna within inches of death.

The pair were coming from a pre-Grammy party when an argument exploded into Rihanna needing cosmetic surgery to reconstruct parts of her face.

British songstress Amy Winehouse turned up drunk to the 50th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10, 2008 â€“ performing a slew of her hits and bagging five awards, the most that night.

Winehouse, who was in the throes of alcohol and drug addiction was hailed for a splendid comeback but died from an alcohol binge months later.

I dunno about you BUZZ fam, but curse or not, we have to figure out a way to break this hex, because I REFUSE to lose any more of my favourite celebs.

Do you believe thereâ€™s a curse circling around the Grammy Awards?