Could the â€˜Grammy curseâ€™ be what really killed these high-profile celebs?Wednesday, January 29, 2020
|
If thereâ€™s one thing that lives (and takes
on new life) on the internet, itâ€™s conspiracy theories.
In the wake of the shocking death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, some social media users are standing firm in their assessment that the Grammys is cursed â€“ and one way or another, it claims the lives of some high-profile celebrity.
Okay, Twitterati, we understand, the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant resonated across race, gender and nations but the claim is a stretch at best.
Arguably, the last time a celebrity death devastated so many people was following American actor Paul Walker.
Well BUZZ fam, Iâ€™ve done some digging and while the Grammys have had some dark moments, there are a few instances where the theory *conveniently* pans out.
Before Kobe Bryant and Gianna â€˜Gigiâ€™ Bryantâ€™s tragic helicopter crash, queen of pop Whitney Houston died hours before musicâ€™s biggest night on February 11, 2012.
Dastardlier was the decision to go ahead with the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party as scheduled, which incited outrage among some celebrities.
It lacks a kick to be convincing, but the theory may have *some* teeth.
I take it youâ€™re still here, so here are a few more, convenient dark stories from the Grammysâ€¦
On the same night of the Grammy Awards on February 8, 2009, R&B superstar Chris Brown beat Bajan pop princess Rihanna within inches of death.
The pair were coming from a pre-Grammy party when an argument exploded into Rihanna needing cosmetic surgery to reconstruct parts of her face.
British songstress Amy Winehouse turned up drunk to the 50th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10, 2008 â€“ performing a slew of her hits and bagging five awards, the most that night.
Winehouse, who was in the throes of alcohol and drug addiction was hailed for a splendid comeback but died from an alcohol binge months later.
I dunno about you BUZZ fam, but curse or not, we have to figure out a way to break this hex, because I REFUSE to lose any more of my favourite celebs.
Do you believe thereâ€™s a curse circling around the Grammy Awards?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy