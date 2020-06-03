‘Count me out, fam’: Three Windies players decline tour of England

‘Count me out, fam’: Three Windies players decline tour of EnglandWednesday, June 03, 2020
|
Left-handers Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, along with
all-rounder Keemo Paul, have all opted out of a 14-man squad named for the
three-Test “bio-secure” tour of England.
The squad, announced early Wednesday, June 3, will be captained by Jason Holder and includes regular faces like opener Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, and Kemar Roach.
Jermaine Blackwood, dropped three years ago, has returned as expected following his heavy scoring in the recent West Indies first-class championship.
However, Bravo, Hetmyer and Paul have turned down the opportunity to travel for the series being played amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has already caused over 40,000 deaths in the United Kingdom.
Batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder are the two new faces in the 14-man squad.
Selectors have also chosen 11 reserves which will accompany the squad on tour, with the likes of Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel among them.
SQUAD – Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach
RESERVES – Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.
