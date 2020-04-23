Court jester needed: Prince Charles watching funny videos in isolation

Court jester needed: Prince Charles watching funny videos in isolationThursday, April 23, 2020
|
Prince Charles has been watching “some of the funniest videos” he’s ever seen in isolation.
The 71-year-old royal—who was previously diagnosed with coronavirus with “mild symptoms” but has since recovered—is currently residing in his Scottish estate, Birkhall, amidst the health pandemic and has been sharing just what he has been up to.
Speaking to Country Life magazine, he shared: “We have seen the very best use of technology. Allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing—and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!”
It comes after Prince Charles’ son Prince William revealed he had been video chatting with his father as well as his other elderly relatives.
Prince William said: “We’ve been talking to all the family online, and it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. But as you can imagine the younger generation are more tech-savvy, but only just. I think we’re getting there now. I think the family are getting a little more used to being able to contact each other and press the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”
Whilst Duchess Catherine added: “I think your father and my parents have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it is really hard.”
