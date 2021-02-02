‘Courtside Karen’ removed from Lakers game after altercation with LeBron James

‘Courtside Karen’ removed from Lakers game after altercation with LeBron JamesTuesday, February 02, 2021
|
A woman who social media has labelled a “Karen” was removed from the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the hometown Hawks on Monday night after a confrontation involving LeBron James
The woman, Juliana Carlos later posted a video on Instagram explaining that she and her husband, Chris, had argued with James during the Lakers’ victory over the Hawks before security then removed the couple and two others in their party from the arena.
“Anyway, I’m minding my own business … having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, ‘Don’t f**king talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f**k down, bitch.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f**king call me a bitch. You sit the f**k down. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t f**king talk to my husband like that.’,” she said.
After the game, James tweeted about the incident: “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!”.
But in a post-game press conference, James said he did not believe the couple and their party should have been kicked out of the arena.
“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” he said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction. I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy