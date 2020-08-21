CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 7 wickets

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 7 wicketsFriday, August 21, 2020
Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets in the day/night sixth match of the Caribbean Premier League at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, August 20.
Scores:
TALLAWAHS 135 for eight off 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 58, Andre Russell 25; Jayden Seales 2-21, Ali Khan 2-25)
TKR 136 for three off 18.1 overs (Sunil Narine 53, Colin Munro 49)
