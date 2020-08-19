CPL: Barbados Trident defeat St Kitts-Nevis Patriots by six runs

Barbados Tridents defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six runs, in the day/night second match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday, August 19.

Scores:

TRIDENTS 153 for nine of 20 overs (Jason Holder 38, Kyle Mayers 37, Rashid Khan 26 not out; Sheldon Cottrell 2-16, Rayad Emrit 2-16)

PATRIOTS 147 for five off 20 overs (Joshua DaSilva 41 not out, Ben Dunk 34; Mitchell Santner 2-18, Rashid Khan 2-27)