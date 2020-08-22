CPL: Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs in the eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago today, August 22.

Scores:

AMAZON WARRIORS 118 off 19.1 overs (Brandon King 29, Chandrapaul Hemraj 21, Ross Taylor 21; Carlos Brathwaite 3-14, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-14)

TALLAWAHS 104 for seven off 20 overs (Andre Russell 52 not out, Rovman Powell 23; Chris Green 2-10)