CPL: Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat St Lucia Zouks by seven wickets

CPL: Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat St Lucia Zouks by seven wicketsThursday, September 03, 2020
|
Guyana
Amazon Warriors defeated St Lucia Zouks by seven wickets in the 24th match of
the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday,
September 2.
Scores:
ZOUKS 109 for seven off 20 overs (Javelle Glen 23, Rahkeem Cornwall 21; Naveen-ul-Haq 2-24)
AMAZON WARRIORS 110 for three off 13.5 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 56 not out, Chandrapaul Hemraj 26)
