CPL: Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Kitts-Nevis Patriots by 37 runs

CPL: Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Kitts-Nevis Patriots by 37 runsSunday, August 30, 2020
|
Jamaica
Tallawahs defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 37 runs in the 18th match of
the Caribbean Premier League at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago Saturday,
August 29.
Scores:
TALLAWAHS 147 for six off 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 79 not out, Jermaine Blackwood 27; Rayad Emrit 3-32)
PATRIOTS 110 off 19.4 overs (Kieran Powell 21, Evin Lewis 21; Carlos Brathwaite 3-11)
