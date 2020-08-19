CPL: Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Zouks by five wickets

The Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Lucia Zouks by five wickets in the third match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago Wednesday, August 19.

Scores:

ZOUKS 158 for seven off 20 overs (Roston Chase 52, Najibullah Zadran 25, Andre Fletcher 22; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-25, Veerasammy Permaul 2-34)

TALLAWAHS 160 for five off 18.5 overs (Asif Ali 47 not out, Glenn Phillips 44, Rovman Powell 26; Kesrick Williams 2-32)