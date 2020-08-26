CPL: Jamaica Tallawahs defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors by five wickets

Jamaica

Tallawahs defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by five wickets in the 12th match of

the Caribbean Premier League at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago on

Tuesday, August 25.

Scores:

AMAZON WARRIORS 108 for nine off 20 overs (Ross Taylor 25, Naveen-ul-Haq 20 not out; Mujeeb-ur-Rahman 3-11, Fidel Edwards 3-30)

TALLAWAHS 113 for five off 18 overs (Nkrumah Bonner 30 not out, Glenn Phillips 26, Andre Russell 23 not out, Jermaine Blackwood 23; Naveen-ul-Haq 2-35)