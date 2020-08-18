CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors by four wickets

CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors by four wicketsTuesday, August 18, 2020
|
Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets in the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday.
Rain forced a delayed start by an hour-and-a-half and also resulted in a reduction in overs.
Scores:
AMAZON WARRIORS 144 for five off 17 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 63 not out, Ross Taylor 2-33: Sunil Narine 2-19)
TKR 147 for six off 16.4 overs (Sunil Narine 50, Darren Bravo 30; Naveen-ul-Haq 2-21, Imran Tahir 2-40)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy