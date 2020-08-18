CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors by four wickets

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets in the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday.

Rain forced a delayed start by an hour-and-a-half and also resulted in a reduction in overs.

Scores:

AMAZON WARRIORS 144 for five off 17 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 63 not out, Ross Taylor 2-33: Sunil Narine 2-19)

TKR 147 for six off 16.4 overs (Sunil Narine 50, Darren Bravo 30; Naveen-ul-Haq 2-21, Imran Tahir 2-40)