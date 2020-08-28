CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors by seven wickets

CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors by seven wicketsFriday, August 28, 2020
|
The Trinbago
Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by seven wickets in the 16th
match of the Caribbean Premier League at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and
Tobago Thursday.
Scores:
AMAZON WARRIORS 112 for seven off 20 overs (Keemo Paul 28 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Ross Taylor 26; Khary Pierre 3-18)
TKR 115 for three off 18.2 overs (Tim Seiffert 39 not out, Tion Webster 27, Darren Bravo 26 not out; Imran Tahir 2-25)
