CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Amazon Warriors by seven wickets

The Trinbago

Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by seven wickets in the 16th

match of the Caribbean Premier League at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and

Tobago Thursday.

Scores:

AMAZON WARRIORS 112 for seven off 20 overs (Keemo Paul 28 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Ross Taylor 26; Khary Pierre 3-18)

TKR 115 for three off 18.2 overs (Tim Seiffert 39 not out, Tion Webster 27, Darren Bravo 26 not out; Imran Tahir 2-25)