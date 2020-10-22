Crackers and water, that’s what Teejay is using to lose weight

Crackers and water, that’s what Teejay is using to lose weightThursday, October 22, 2020
BUZZ Fam, have you been tracking dancehall artiste Teejayâ€™s weight loss journey? Well, we have, and we are impressed!
The Owna Lane artiste has lost all of 50 pounds in just two months! He shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram.
â€œI lost 50 pounds in 2 months and 3 weeks the work is on,â€ he said.
And guess what, he was gracious enough to share his secret with his over 700,000 followers. And itâ€™s something that you probably would never have guessed, some good olâ€™ crackers and water.
And Teejay isnâ€™t stopping either, especially with the motivation from his fans.
â€œGood job cause mi never really like the big belly thing,â€ one fan commented.
â€œGreat motivation, putting me back on the grind,â€ another said.
â€œBig move that enuh,â€ someone added.
