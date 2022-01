Crackers and water, that’s what Teejay is using to lose weight

BUZZ Fam, have you been tracking dancehall artiste Teejay’s weight loss journey? Well, we have, and we are impressed!

The Owna Lane artiste has lost all of 50 pounds in just two months! He shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram.

“I lost 50 pounds in 2 months and 3 weeks the work is on,†he said.

I lost 50 pounds in 2 months and 3 weeks the work is on

And guess what, he was gracious enough to share his secret with his over 700,000 followers. And it’s something that you probably would never have guessed, some good ol’ crackers and water.

And Teejay isn’t stopping either, especially with the motivation from his fans.

“Good job cause mi never really like the big belly thing,†one fan commented.

“Great motivation, putting me back on the grind,†another said.

“Big move that enuh,†someone added.

