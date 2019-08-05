Bootlegrocstar is on a fashion mission

Jamaican creative Neko ‘Bootlegrocstar’ Kelly, 25, is a stylist, who has been navigating the fashion realm for more than five years. He is on a mission to become the next big thing globally and has been working tirelessly to achieve this dream.

“The goal is to style so many fashion magazine covers that I lose count. I want to send celebrities on the Grammy and Oscars red carpets in the most eye-catching couture and pieces, which will ultimately cement myself and work in popular culture,” Kelly said.

Kelly told BUZZ that he grew up in a fashionable family, so it was no surprise that he started his fashion journey in high school where he would style his neighbour and a close friend whenever they are attending events.

After leaving high school, he was a stylist assistant for a year, before branching off to build his brand, ‘Bootlegrocstar’. Already, he has styled international and local celebrities like Keke Palmer, Rita Ora, Masicka, Nadine Sutherland, Konshens and Tanya Stephens.

“Being able to live my dream of being a fashion stylist will always and forever be my biggest accomplishment. I never wanted anything as bad and as hard. It’s literally a dream come true,” he told BUZZ.

Known for dropping unexpected bombs on social media, Kelly is also the owner of a fashion line – Bootleg Rocstar Merch, through which he encourages subscribers to be bold, daring and shameless. On August 1, he launched a new collection that drew inspiration from the irie Jamaican culture. The collection has swimwear, hoodies, crop tops, bucket hats, T-shirts, shorts and socks.

“My brand is unique and authentic because my brand is me. It’s a genuine unfiltered reflection of who I am. It’s insanely creative, unapologetic, open-minded and fabulous. That’s who I am at my core. That’s my brand,” he said.

— Story written by Andre Cooper