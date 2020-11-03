Cricketer Chris Gayle and Tanto Blacks team up for new song

It seems cricketer Chris Gayle is taking the music business seriously, as he has partnered with entertainer Tanto Blacks for a new track.

The song, We Come Out To Party, will be released on Thursday, November 5. It was produced by DJ Kurt Riley and will be distributed digitally by VPAL Music.

Except to announce that the track will premier on Gayleâ€™s YouTube channel at 11 a.m., nothing much has been said about the project.

Although only a small part of the song has been shared so far, people are already excited to hear it.

â€œMaaaaaad Tanto sound different on this one,â€ dancehall artiste Chi Ching Ching said.

â€œUniverse BOSS on fire man Ÿ”¥â¤ï¸ excited for this one Ÿ˜ drop soon,â€ a social media user added.

Another entered the discussion on Gayleâ€™s Instagram page, saying: â€œUr just dropping them bombs boss man .. power always.â€

This new release comes weeks after Chris Gayle released a song called Living Di Life. He was also featured on Groove that was done by British-Indian singer Avina.

In June, the popular cricketer was also featured on the celebrity remix of Stylo Gâ€™s Too Hot.