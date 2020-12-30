Cricketers Gayle and Pollard named in ICC T20I team of the decade

Chris Gayle and

his teammate Kieron Pollard have been named among the best male T20I players

for the last decade by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Both men were selected for their continued exploits in the shortest format of the game with Gayle still playing on at the ripe age of 41. Both continue to be big pulls wherever they play around the world.

On the women’s side, Jamaica’s Stafanie Taylor was named to both the One Day and T20I cricket teams. She was joined by Deandra Dottin in the T20 selection and by Anisa Mohammed in the One Day format.

The ICC made their selections over the weekend during their Awards of the Decade ceremony which was held online.