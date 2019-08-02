Cristiano Ronaldo buys £1.3m villa beside Conor McGregor

Cristiano Ronaldo buys £1.3m villa beside Conor McGregorFriday, August 02, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to splash out on a £1.3 million holiday villa near Conor McGregor’s home in Marbella, Spain.
The Juventus star will be living just a few doors away from the UFC fighter if he goes ahead with the purchase in the exclusive development The Heights, which is situated on the La Resina golf and country club estate in Marbella.
According to The Sun newspaper, Ronaldo is eyeing up a four-bedroom home among the properties on the estate “which boast views of the Mediterranean, LED driveways, private gyms, cinema rooms and infinity pools”.
The luxury enclave has been dubbed The Superstars Cul De Sac.Ronaldo’s purchase will bring his property empire total to £27million, as he also owns homes in Madrid and New York and a football-themed hotel in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal.
Conor, 31, and Cristiano, 34, first met at Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party in July 2016.
