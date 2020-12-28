Cristiano Ronaldo named Player of the Century at Globe Soccer Awards

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday.

The voting took place online at globesoccer.com, and in the end, Ronaldo received 42 per cent of the votes. He was followed by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski with 38 per cent and Lionel Messi with 20 per cent.

The 35-year-old Juventus player collected the award in Dubai. He attended the event with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

“Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride,” Ronaldo tweeted after receiving the coveted trophy.

Ronaldo wasn’t the only winner on the night. Lewandowski was named Player of the Year while Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola won the Coach of the Century award.

Real Madrid got the Club of the Century award while Bayern Munich won the Club of the Year award for 2020

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes received the Agent of the Century trophy.