Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for PortugalTuesday, September 08, 2020
|
Cristiano
Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Portugal on Tuesday, becoming only the second
male player to reach the century mark in international soccer.
Ronaldo reached the milestone with a free kick into the top corner during Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden. The goal gave Portugal a 1-0 halftime lead in Stockholm.
On the international stage, Ronaldo trails only former Iran striker Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for the national team.
Ronaldo had been stuck at 99 goals since he scored against Luxembourg last November in a qualifying match for the postponed 2020 European Championship.
No other Portuguese player has even reached 50 international goals. Pauleta finished his career with 47 goals for Portugal and Eusebio had 41. Luis Figo was next with 32 goals.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy