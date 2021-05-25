‘Crocodile Teeth’ debuts on Billboard Hot 100

Fast-rising dancehall artiste Skillibeng continues to enjoy the success of his hit single Crocodile Teeth.

The remix of the song with Nicki Minaj debuted on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart just a few days after hitting the no. 74 on the United Kingdom Official Chart.

This is Skillibeng’s first time on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

Crocodile Teeth was released in October last year and is co-produced by Johnny Wonder and Adde Instrumentals.

A remix of the song with rapper Nicki Minaj was released two weeks ago by Republic Records in the United States, and was a part of a rerelease of Nicki’s 12-year-old album Beam Me Up Scotty.

Three other songs from the album are also in the Billboard’s Hot 100. These are; Seeing Green which is at the no.12 spot, Fractions at no. 52, and Itty Bitty Piggy which is at no. 82.