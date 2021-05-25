‘Crocodile Teeth’ debuts on Billboard Hot 100

‘Crocodile Teeth’ debuts on Billboard Hot 100Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Fast-rising dancehall artiste Skillibeng continues to enjoy the success of his hit single Crocodile Teeth.
The remix of the song with Nicki Minaj debuted on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart just a few days after hitting the no. 74 on the United Kingdom Official Chart.
Related story: Skillibeng drops major collab with Nicki Minaj
This is Skillibeng’s first time on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.
Crocodile Teeth was released in October last year and is co-produced by Johnny Wonder and Adde Instrumentals.
A remix of the song with rapper Nicki Minaj was released two weeks ago by Republic Records in the United States, and was a part of a rerelease of Nicki’s 12-year-old album Beam Me Up Scotty.
Three other songs from the album are also in the Billboard’s Hot 100. These are; Seeing Green which is at the no.12 spot, Fractions at no. 52, and Itty Bitty Piggy which is at no. 82.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy