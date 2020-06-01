Crown ’em! The MVPs of Quarantine

For the past two and a half months,

most Jamaicans have been locked indoors to support the quarantine orders

imposed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. With limited social

interaction and outdoor activities, screen times increased as folks searched

for entertainment via social media or good ole Netflix.

With the work-from-home order lifted today, let’s take a look at some of the celebs who made our time stuck inside a complete BUZZ!

Content Queen, D’Angel

Just like Canadian rapper Tory Lanez created a viral product during COVID-19 (Quarantine Radio), D’Angel stands among the best when it comes to quarantine creativity. The “Blessed” singjay started off with online workout sessions and motivational live videos with her ‘Angels’ and has since upped the ante by drawing the curtains to her reveal theatrical side.

The Spanish Town native spent much of her teen years in the performing arts, and brings her training to Instagram with the hilarious news anchor Pamela Houston, and Paris Hylton-esque cooking videos starring another persona, Ashley. She’s also been serving cute fashion and personal tea in an intimate series dubbed Fun Questions with D’Angel.

Fashion King, Asafa Powell

Quarantine, but make it fashion! Let’s be clear, Olympian Asafa Powell has always had his style game together, but while other celebs have embraced pajamas and zero colour coordination, Powell has not dropped the ball on maintaining his swag. From cool patterned short sleeve shirts and ripped denim jeans to a sick shoe collection, the ‘sub-10’ boss has been serving looks all quarantine, even when he’s just going to the gate or balcony.

2020 yard wear

Consistent Visuals, Intence

He doesn’t call himself the trending King for nothing. Papine deejay Intence has been releasing visuals at least every two weeks since quarantine, even releasing the videos for “Dry Eye” and “Fire First” three days apart. The latter currently sits at number 28 on YouTube’s regional trending list, and his other videos usually hit the list as soon as they are released. His latest release is the money-flossing track “Deep Pockets”, and his most popular banger since COVID-19’s landfall in Jamaica is the Zimi-produced Yeng.

YouTube Blessing, Tami Chin Mitchell

Tami Chin Mitchell is the vlogger we didn’t know we needed. Her family channel has earned a devoted following of almost 50,000 since she posted her first video in early April, and it’s not hard to understand why. From story times about the epic fail of her first sexual encounter with hubby, Wayne Marshall, to daily mischief with our favourite cake stealer, son Atlas, Mitchell’s channel has been that glass of wine after a long day inside. Plus, it doesn’t hurt seeing Marshall unlocking his domesticated side, from cooking for his wife for the first time, to mopping the floor.

Best Viral Moment, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer

The dancehall giants did it for the culture in a big way on May 23 during the sound clash edition of ‘Verzuz’. Treating a virtual audience of almost 500,000 to tune-for-tune rounds, musical anecdotes, belly-dancing (brought to you by Beenie) and a calm exchange with bubble-popping police, the match gained more than one billion online impressions and did wonders for the deejays’ streaming figures. For almost two hours, Jamaicans forgot that we were facing a pandemic. Thanks to these two, we have memes to last a lifetime and a new sense of national pride.