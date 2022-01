Crown her: D’Angel says she could have been Miss World

Picture this; Michelle ‘D’Angel’ Downer as the reigning Miss World. It’s really not that hard to imagine. The self-proclaimed ‘Lady of the dancehall’ is beautiful, has a keen fashion sense and is full of personality. But could she make a Miss World?

Well, D’Angel certainly thinks so. In her latest Instagram post, the Stronger artiste is seen leaning casually against an old tree on the beach, showcasing her tall, toned body clad in a colourful bikini.

Looking seductively at the camera, while the sun sets in the background, D’Angel captioned the photo; “I could have been Miss WorldŸ‘‘ But I chose other paths #turnhimonfridayŸ˜˜.â€

Her fans, admiring her confidence were in agreement with her in the comment section.

“Ur so right Ÿ’¯ facts,†one fan said.

“You are Ms. WorldŸ‘¸Ÿ½ŸŒ¹ in your own rights & in many eyes,†another commented.

“You don’t need them to crown Ÿ‘‘ you @dangelmusic you are my Miss World black queen Ÿ–¤Ÿ–¤Ÿ–¤Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ”¥Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥dem younger gal nuh have nothing on you i mean nothing,†someone added.