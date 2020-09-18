Crown her: D’Angel says she could have been Miss World

Picture this; Michelle â€˜Dâ€™Angelâ€™ Downer as the reigning Miss World. Itâ€™s really not that hard to imagine. The self-proclaimed â€˜Lady of the dancehallâ€™ is beautiful, has a keen fashion sense and is full of personality. But could she make a Miss World?

Well, Dâ€™Angel certainly thinks so. In her latest Instagram post, the Stronger artiste is seen leaning casually against an old tree on the beach, showcasing her tall, toned body clad in a colourful bikini.

Looking seductively at the camera, while the sun sets in the background, Dâ€™Angel captioned the photo; â€œI could have been Miss WorldŸ‘‘ But I chose other pathsÂ #turnhimonfridayŸ˜˜.â€

Her fans, admiring her confidence were in agreement with her in the comment section.

â€œUr so right Ÿ’¯ facts,â€ one fan said.

â€œYou are Ms. WorldŸ‘¸Ÿ½ŸŒ¹ in your own rights & in many eyes,â€ another commented.

â€œYou donâ€™t need them to crown Ÿ‘‘ youÂ @dangelmusicÂ you are my Miss World black queen Ÿ–¤Ÿ–¤Ÿ–¤Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ”¥Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥dem younger gal nuh have nothing on you i mean nothing,â€ someone added.