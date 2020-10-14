Crown her: D’Angel says she’s the viral queen

Crown her: D’Angel says she’s the viral queenWednesday, October 14, 2020
Dancehall artiste D’Angel is not only the ‘Lady of Dancehall’, she’s apparently the ‘viral queen’ too.
After her latest controversial move of joining OnlyFans, D’Angel seems to be reveling in the attention that she’s getting as a result.
In fact, she even released a single Talk About, in which she boasts about giving people “something to talk about”.
Then they were the leak photos and videos from her subscription-based platform. And her ex-husband Beenie Man speaking out against her joining the Onlyfans.
D’Angel hasn’t gotten a break from the spotlight in the past few months. But the good news is, she’s embracing it fully and has no intention of slowing down.
“The year almost dun clap for the viral Queen I do this without even trying #2021 I’m ready to take over the world,” she said on Instagram.
Her post was accompanied by a video of her posing seductively against a wall, overlooking lush vegetation with her single Talk About playing in the background.
Along with some words of encouragement, her fans were fully on board for D’Angel to continue glowing in the spotlight.
“Stop worry about people make you money bills to be paid the fassy them a circulate your pics a fool them,” one fan commented.
“Hey sweet Angel you are bless with beauty girl wow you are hot beautiful post sweetness,” another said.
