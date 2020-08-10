D. L. Hughley accuses Kanye West of being ‘conveniently mentally ill’

Actor and comedian D. L. Hughley has accused Kanye West of being “conveniently mentally ill”.

The 43-year-old rapper revealed that he has bipolar disorder two years ago, a condition that is associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs and can be controlled with medication.

But during a virtual event with FanRoom Live host Chanel Omari, Hughley – who recently revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 said that “there is no doubt that he [Kanye West] suffers from some level of mental illness”. However, he’s skeptical about how much this affects West.

“That isn’t why he’s [Kanye West] misogynistic, it isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history. You don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery and he consistently does it, whether its Harriet Tubman… He’s not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other group of people, he talks about people that he knows he’ll get away with,” he said.

“He’s not so ill that he can’t [take] $5 million in the PPP payments,” Hughley said. “So he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purposes. And I think he, to me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump. So it would make sense that they’re attracted to one another, they’re both amoral, there are both demigods,” he continued.

Hughley did admit that mental illness is a problem in the black community, but he said its primarily a problem because of a lack of access. Kanye West, with his billions he reasoned, has access to help.

“Whatever he’s going through… he could mitigate a great deal of it by accessing the help that is so readily available as many times as people pray for Kanye,” he said.