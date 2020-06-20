D.L. Hughley collapses on stage during Juneteenth show

Comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage during a benefit stand-up performance at Nashville’s Zanies comedy club on Friday.

Hughley was hosting a Juneteenth fundraiser when he began slurring his words while seated on a stool on stage and then stopped speaking. A video of the event posted on social media, showed a man rushing off stage to assist Hughley as he appeared to faint. He was soon carried off the stage by a team of men, and taken to hospital.

“He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders,” his rep told TheWrap on Saturday morning.

“He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts.” he added.