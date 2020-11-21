‘Da song ya bad’: Vybz Kartel praises Popcaan and Megan Thee Stallion collab

Intercourse, a collaboration between rapper Megan Thee Stallion and dancehall artiste Popcaan, has come in for high praises from the deejay’s former mentor, Vybz Kartel.

A screenshot with the song was shared on the Fever artiste’s Instagram page on Friday night.

“YOOW!!! DA SONG YA BAD YUH F—K,” was the caption that accompanied the post.

The song, as its name suggests, is high on sex, and both artistes sync quite well in giving the track the type of raw energy that it needed.

Intercourse was released as part of Hot Girl Meg’s debut album Good News, which was dropped on Friday. The album has 17 tracks and features collabs with Beyonce, Young Thug, SZA and Da Baby.