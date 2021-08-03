DaBaby apologises for ‘triggering and hurtful’ homophobic comments

Following the intense backlash and after being dropped by major festivals, rapper DaBaby has apologized for false and disparaging comments he made about gay men and HIV during a performance at a Miami music festival.

His comments were met with condemnation from LGBTQ+ allies, and musicians such as Elton John and Madonna. Additionally, New York City’s Governors Ball and Day N Vegas in Las Vegas each announced the rapper had been dropped from their lineups on Monday. A day prior he was dropped from the Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” the rapper wrote in a note posted to his verified Instagram page.

“Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

However, before he apologized, DaBaby who has initially stood by his remarks calling it a “call to action”, said the campaign to cancel him has been “challenging”, and that he intends to learn from his mistakes.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging,” he wrote.

He added: “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”