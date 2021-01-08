DaBaby arrested while shopping

Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills on Thursday for allegedly possessing a loaded and concealed handgun. Police reports are that a security guard at a Gucci store called the police on “a group of males walking southbound with one male having a handgun in his waistband as seen inside the store.”

According to the police statement, they made contact with the group while their vehicle was preparing to leave the area. After an investigation, police said they found a 9mm firearm.

DaBaby was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded and concealed firearm. DaBaby, whose given name is Jonathan Kirk, was released on US$35,000 bond. He is expected in court on January 11.