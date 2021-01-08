DaBaby arrested while shopping

DaBaby arrested while shoppingFriday, January 08, 2021
|
Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills on Thursday for allegedly possessing a loaded and concealed handgun. Police reports are that a security guard at a Gucci store called the police on “a group of males walking southbound with one male having a handgun in his waistband as seen inside the store.”
According to the police statement, they made contact with the group while their vehicle was preparing to leave the area. After an investigation, police said they found a 9mm firearm.
DaBaby was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded and concealed firearm. DaBaby, whose given name is Jonathan Kirk, was released on US$35,000 bond. He is expected in court on January 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy