‘Daddy’s back!’ Channing Tatum promotes COVID safety with thirst trap

Channing Tatum is back to fighting form chose to let the world know the only way possible; with a thirst trap.

The stripper-turned-actor posted a shirtless picture to Instagram, showcasing the toned physique he’s been working to get back to for his new film Dog.

In the caption, the Magic Mike star shared, “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general.”

View this post on Instagram It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. HahahaA post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:24pm PDT

But added, “Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo.”

And for good measure, he promoted a little personal sanitisation as people continue to combat the pandemic. “Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks.”

Needless to say, fans saw everything but the hand sanitiser however, it’s the thought that counts, right ladies?