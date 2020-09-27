‘Daddy’s back!’ Channing Tatum promotes COVID safety with thirst trap

‘Daddy’s back!’ Channing Tatum promotes COVID safety with thirst trapSunday, September 27, 2020
Channing Tatum is back to fighting form chose to let the world know the only way possible; with a thirst trap.
The stripper-turned-actor posted a shirtless picture to Instagram, showcasing the toned physique he’s been working to get back to for his new film Dog.
In the caption, the Magic Mike star shared, “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general.”
But added, “Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo.”
And for good measure, he promoted a little personal sanitisation as people continue to combat the pandemic. “Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks.”
Needless to say, fans saw everything but the hand sanitiser however, it’s the thought that counts, right ladies?
