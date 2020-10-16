Dalton Harris comes out as pansexual?

Jamaican singer

Dalton Harris may have provided an answer for those who have questioned his

sexuality when he posted a pansexual pride flag on Twitter.

There have been many questions about Harris’ sexuality, especially in 2018 when the Cry singer was part of X Factor in the United Kingdom, which he eventually won.

Harris was accused of being gay when a photo surfaced with the Jamaican sitting in the lap of fellow male X Factor contestant Brendan Murray.

He has always kept quiet about the issue, often stating that his sexuality is a private matter.

October 16, 2020

However, he said a lot more when he posted a picture of the colourful pansexual pride flag on his Twitter account on Friday.

A pansexual is someone who is attracted to a person of any biological sex, gender or gender identity.

That photo was shared after he made another post, insisting that he is the one who should decide who enters his bedroom.

“And lastly to those that are still attacking my sexuality, My privacy is my business and whoever enters my bedroom will get there because of how I feel about them, any of the other physical checkpoints I should meet to make anyone accept me. My life is mine to live,” he said.

On Instagram, where he spoke about his mental health, he also quipped about his sexuality.

“To the boys with fragile egos, I am a TOP to you and your girlfriend. Or non-binary partner,” he said in the post in which he also thanked his well-wishers for their support.

Harris’ posts about his sexuality comes a day after he disclosed that he almost attempted suicide on Wednesday night.

“I had a deep realization last night,” he said in a Twitter post on Thursday. “The only reason I didn’t take my life today is because I spoke with GOD and I decided to make the biggest change I will ever make in my life. I want to live my life not running away from pain inflicted on me@or the pain I inflict on anyone.”