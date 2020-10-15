Dalton Harris is changing his life after almost attempting suicide last night

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris has decided to change his life after a near-suicide attempt on Wednesday night.

The UK-based entertainer opened up to followers on Twitter on Thursday morning about how pain has been affecting his well-being.

“I had a deep realization last night,” he started. “The only reason I didn’t take my life today is because I spoke with GOD and I decided to make the biggest change I will ever make in my life. I want to live my life not running away from pain inflicted on me@or the pain I inflict on anyone.”

He continued: “I want to be happy and truly smile. I ended a relationship that was the beat (sic) thing that happened to me and that taught me so many things. Taught me that I am valuable and that I matter and deserve love. Thank you Ayose. I will love you forever.”

The 2018 X Factor winner said he wants to “live better” and added that though the decision was not easy, he wanted to share it with the world.

“I want to experience live (sic) and be honest with myself and everyone around me in my intentions. Not hide or mask feelings and or flaws. Not judge myself. Not abuse myself and or anyone else. I am thankful for my family and everyone who is around me.”

The posts have since garnered several comments, with fans offering their support and love for Harris on this new journey.

“I’m so sorry you tried to take your own life,” said one fan. “You will get out of this dark time. We love you king.”

“Sending you warm and loving thoughts because you matter and you deserve to live in peace and divine love,” said another user.

“Hang in there and stay close to God. Your purpose here is NOT yet fulfilled. Will always support you. Sending love,” one person said.

Another added: “Your loved and valued by so many please remember that even at the darkest of times.”

The singer has been vocal about the struggles he has endured throughout his life, from having a rough, impoverished childhood, to receiving backlash from Jamaicans after he won the 2010 Digicel Rising Stars competition and reportedly squandered the money. To top it off, his on-and-off relationship with his mother has been the subject of many headlines over the past two years, and there have been instances of cyberbullying for the way he dresses and interacts with men.

Hours before the tweets, Harris was helping his younger sister with a school project on ZOOM.

“Woosah. I survived a zoom meeting with my little sister and her friends. They are 13. I didn’t embarrass her like she made me promise. I don’t think. I hope. I don’t believe. Yea I’ll just turn my phone off so I can’t see the message saying ‘Why did you say that’,” he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The singer is known for songs like Cry, Graveyard and No More Will I Roam.