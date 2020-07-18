Dalton Harris mends relationship with mom

Dalton Harris mends relationship with momSaturday, July 18, 2020
|
The turbulent relationship between Dalton Harris and his mother, Sylvia Campbell, played out before our eyes as Harris competed on and won the 2018
While competing, Harris had shared stories of childhood abuse, poverty, and being homeless at 15. However, Harrisâ€™ mother contradicted those stories, telling the media that her son had exaggerated.
This caused a rift between the two that they finally mended, and we witnessed the reunion on a recent episode on SimSoul Session on TVJ. Campbell told host Simone Clarke-Cooper that a part of her was missing when she wasnâ€™t on speaking terms with her son.
â€œMy dream was fi Dalton and I get together, because it was like something missing from me, we did have this bond.â€ She said when her son decided to check himself into rehab, she knew she had to be open to mending their relationship.
â€œIt really hit me when him tell me say him a go a rehab because me a say, â€˜den nuh mad people go a rehab?â€™ But Iâ€™m so happy now, we talk everyday. Him send me pictures. Anything him cook him send it,â€ she said.
Harris had revealed in an earlier episode of the show that he had gone into rehab in January of this year to heal from childhood trauma that haunted him in his adult life.
Fans of the singer were overjoyed at the news that he and his mom have mended their relationship.
â€œThank God Dalton and his Mom has mend fences to God be the Glory great things he has done Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™,â€ one person commented.
â€œGOD is good i never once give up on this relationship. Mommy silva u r so beautiful and ur son his a great guy love him sooo much ,may God continue to bless and keep u both ,â€ another said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy