Dalton Harris releasing new music soon

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris is now focused on creating new music.

Harris used Twitter to share the news with his fans, after coming out as pansexual last week.

“Started the process of getting music released. Process is long. Lots of paperwork and protocols. But I am excited for you all to hear,” he tweeted.

Harris also used the opportunity to encourage fans to wear a mask.

And his fans cannot wait to see what the 2018 X Factor winner has in store for them.

“Nice!! Really excited, and proud, know it’s going to be great. Stay the course and be safe. Love and light! Big up, looking good as usual,” someone commented.

“I’m overjoyed for you Dalton and I’m anxiously waiting to enjoy! I know it’s going to be incredible music,” another said.

“So pleased to hear that, keep us informed and we’ll wait. Magic x,” someone added.