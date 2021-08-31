Dalton Harris says he received death threats since coming out as pansexual

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris says he has received death threats

He told the publication that he’s happy and free since coming out as pansexual, however, he has also had to be enduring the discrimination too.

“I feel so much more empowered and just full of life. I can experience more healthy relationships as well. But also I now receive more death threats and hate than ever but it is how it is,” he said.

Regardless, Harris is hoping that this will change in the future.

“Maybe one day in the future when another Jamaican artiste or person is publicly pansexual or anything else in the LGBTQIA community they won’t have to face the same amount of abuse as I do now. I lost people that said they loved me but I’m happier. I was prepared for coming out, I have the power back now.”

Since winning UK’s talent show, The X Factor in 2018, Harris has made the country his home. And it’s a place where he says he feels more welcomed than his home country of Jamaica.

“In the UK, being gay isn’t something that people react to as they do in Jamaica so I wouldn’t feel half as worthless as some Jamaicans go out of their way to make someone feel. I am sure my sexuality won’t matter.”

The singer has secured a lead role in a revival of the Broadway musical, Closer Than Ever which was in London. He also appears to be in a happy relationship, revealing his partner in a recent TikTok video.

Ultimately Harris shared that he wants to be an inspiration for LGBTQIA people living in the Caribbean.

“I know a lot of time the world tries to intimidate and scares you into silence because they have this weird idea about what a gay man is. Being gay doesn’t mean I want to be a girl or is weak or want to be a man. I hope anyone that is ga and is reading this can believe that they are not less than and that they deserve love and to be valued and respected just like anyone else.”