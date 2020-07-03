Dalton Harris to host concert

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris is taking his music to the virtual space with a concert tomorrow.

The singer who won both the locally televised talent show, Digicel Rising Stars, and then copped X Factor UK, took to his Instagram account to announce his entry into the virtual concert world.

“I am currently working on making this worth your while,” he said in a post.

“I wrote something special for you guys as well. I will also be taking you guys behind the scenes so you will see my soundcheck and set up in the studio as well,” Harris said to his more than 200,000 followers on that social media platform.

The event is set to kick off at 6:00 pm UK time (noon local time). The London-based artiste also encouraged his supporters to make a note of the time difference.

“Mark your calendars. Bring your loved ones, wine, and let me give you hope while I entertain you. Spend the evening with me while I bring a concert to you live at home,” he continued.